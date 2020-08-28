Hartford PD recover 9 stolen cars during city-wide auto theft operation

According to officials on Thursday, 36 cars had been stolen in 24 hours across the state. A total of 26 were taken with the key fob left inside.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are urging residents to "LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS," as Connecticut continues to see cars stolen.

According to officials on Thursday, 36 cars had been stolen in 24 hours across the state.

Most were from the suburbs and a total of 26, likely more were taken with the key fob left inside, police said.

Hartford PD's Auto Theft Unit and Violent Crimes Unit conducted a collaborative operation Thursday, targeting stolen motor vehicles and identified suspects of recent gun violence.

Officials say 9 stolen vehicles were recovered and four stolen motor vehicle arrests were conducted as a result of the operation.

The recovered vehicles are as follows:

2019 BMW X3 *Stolen from West Hartford*

2017 Kia Sorento *Stolen from West Hartford*

2016 Ford Edge *Stolen from Simsbury*

2008 Infiniti EX35 *Stolen from Hartford*

2017 Mazda CX6 *Stolen from Fairfield*

2016 Subaru Outback *Stolen from Hamden*

2010 Honda Civic *Stolen from Meriden*

2010 Mercedes E550 *Stolen from Wolcott*

2017 Ford Fusion *Stolen from Westfield, MA*

Of the 9 recovered, only one car was stolen from Hartford.

Additionally, police made one firearm arrest and one parole absconder was captured.

Officials warn that stolen motor vehicles have engaged in countless acts of violence in the city to include homicide, vehicular manslaughter and shootings.

Hat trick!! Auto Theft detectives recover a third occupied stolen vehicle today in Hartford. Ford Edge taken w/keys from #Simsbury 12 days ago. 18yr old Htfd resident arrested/charged. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Vl1GiSkiUL — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 28, 2020