Hartford Police and State Police investigate overnight shooting

An officer shot an armed man on Gilman Street, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police responded to reports of a gunman at 25 Gilman Street approximately at 8:53 pm on Saturday.

Police say they found an armed man with an assault rifle and a scope and a handgun with a flashing mounted to it. Officers followed the man into a back-parking lot of 14-16 Gilman Street.

“After pleas to drop the firearms, an officer verbalized that the individual was pointing his weapon, and fired her weapon once, striking him,” say police.

Paramedics brought the suspect to Hartford Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Hartford’s Police Chief Jason Thody, says that following State law, the State’s Attorney for the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District, Margaret E. Kelley, has begun an investigation with the State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.

Officials say that the body-worn camera footage from multiple officers on the scene will be handed over to the State’s Attorney.

The Hartford Police Department is working with the State to ensure footage is released as soon as possible. The Hartford Police Department coordinates with the State Police and State’s Attorney’s Office to hold a briefing tomorrow when more details are known.