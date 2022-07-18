Hartford police make arrest in February homicide

Christian Feliciano was killed by gunfire on February 17

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the February murder of Christian Feliciano.

Feliciano was killed on February 17 on Franklin Avenue in what police said was an ambush.

Hartford Police said Feliciano was found on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He died on the scene. Police said the attackers took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Leonard Laboy, 23, of Hartford, was arrested Monday morning and taken to Hartford Police Department Headquarters. Laboy was charged with Murder, Conspiracy, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Feliciano’s death was the fourth homicide of the year in Hartford.

Friends and family remembered Feliciano in February at a vigil.

"He always had us laughing," Marilyn Quinones, the victim’s aunt said. "He was a funny kid. He really was and he’s going to be missed."

The Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Laboy.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.