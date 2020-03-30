Hartford Police arrest juvenile with multiple warrants

The juvenile was known to carry firearms and operate stolen vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police arrested a juvenile parole violator armed with a handgun over the weekend.

On Sunday, police operated a surveillance operation in an attempt to apprehend the juvenile fugitive parole absconder with multiple warrants. The juvenile was known to carry firearms and operate stolen vehicles.

Detectives saw the suspect walk into an apartment on Wethersfield Ave. Detectives took the suspect into custody safely, and without incident. The suspect was armed with a .380 pistol that was hidden in his waistband.