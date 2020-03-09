Hartford police arrest suspect in near fatal stabbing

Police say the suspect stabbed his mother's boyfriend in argument over 3 beers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a near fatal stabbing they say took place following an argument over 3 beers.

On August 12, 2020 at 3:08pm, police were called to 41 Hillside Avenue, George's Tire, on a report of a victim stabbed. They found the male victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to the neck and head. He was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment and immediately rushed into emergency surgery.

Police developed a suspect and put out an alert for his vehicle which was located shortly thereafter in the area of 600 Zion Street, which appeared to have blood-like substance on the outside, and inside of the vehicle.

Police said they determined that the incident was domestic-related, and that the suspect had stabbed his mother’s boyfriend over an argument over three beers.

An arrest warrant was drafted and approved, charging Shawn Boulier, 39, of Somers, with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, and Assault in the First degree. The victim in this case, a sixty-eighth-year-old man, is still recovering from his injuries.