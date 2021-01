Anyone with information is to contact 860- 757-4000

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Eric Buruss was last seen wearing a red white and blue jacket, black sweatpants, and yellow and black sneakers. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 196 pounds.

Anyone with information is to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-