Hartford PD awarded $500K for Smart Policing Initiative

The focus of the grant money will be on non-fatal shooting training.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly $500,000 in federal grants have been given to the Hartford Police Department for its "Smart Policing" initiative.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody announced Thursday the focus of this grant will be on non-fatal shootings. The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, seeks to find ways to support innovative and evidence based-programs ran by law enforcement in communities.

The Hartford Police Department will be using the grant to fund a unit in its Major Crimes Division called the "Shooting Response Team". The unit's goal is to focus on responding quickly to non-fatal shooting incidents that are of equal intensity to homicides.

"These grants are highly competitive and this award is a testament to our team’s dedication and ability to put forward innovative ideas to reduce violent crime here in Hartford," Thody said. "With this Smart Policing program, we will have additional tools to help keep Hartford families safe by allowing us to investigate non-fatal shooting incidents more rapidly and with the increased focus they deserve."

The Shooting Response Team will emphasize a victim-centric investigative approach which will be key for the department to clear shooting cases.

Councilman James Sanchez said the City Council is in full support of the Hartford Police's initiative to find different ways to combat crime and keep residents safe.

