Hartford police chief confirmed by City Council

Thody joined the Hartford police force back in 1996 and served in the past as Assistant Chief of Police. He was tapped as Interim Chief in April of 2019 and said he’s been hoping to step in permanently ever since.

“I want to thank the City Council for their careful consideration of these two public servants, Chief Operating Officer Thea Montanez and Police Chief Jason Thody," said Bronin. "Since becoming Interim Chief and during the confirmation process, Chief Thody has demonstrated that he is committed to building a police force that is effective, accountable, and responsive to our community, and he knows how much work we have left to do. Thea Montanez has done outstanding work for our city over the last four years, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with her as we continue to improve city operations and deliver the services residents deserve.”