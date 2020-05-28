'There is simply no excuse' | Hartford police chief responds to the death of George Floyd

His death at the hands of police has led to protests and fires set. Multiple businesses and homes burn, while demands for justice throughout the country explode.

HARTFORD, Conn — The capital city's police chief is responding to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46 died in police custody Monday night, and bystander video has since circulated showing a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd says repeatedly, "I can't breathe."

Floyd was in handcuffs and became unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody took to Twitter Wednesday to express his frustrations with Floyd's death.

"As a career member of law enforcement, I am horrified by what I saw on that video," Thody tweeted.

The chief continued by saying there was 'simply no excuse' for the behavior displayed by the responding officers.

"As police officers, we must remember our primary responsibility is public safety and the preservation of life. When someone that wears a badge goes against those principles, the damage is immeasurable and far reaching," Thody said.

The four Minneapolis police officers involved have been terminated. They are:

Officer Derek Chauvin

Officer Thomas Lane

Officer Tou Thao

Officer J Alexander Kueng

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against Chauvin, the officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck.

"I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question. Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said to reporters on Wednesday. "If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that question."

Frey said that his request is based on video evidence that he's seen, and would not go into further details for fear of jeopardizing the investigation, but the maneuver used by the officer is not approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Since then, Floyd's tragic death has led to protests and fires set. Multiple businesses, homes and a construction site burn, while demands for justice throughout the country explode.

Floyd's family is now calling for action after the bystander video, showing him beg for help went viral on social media.

In an interview shared on TMX.news, George Floyd's cousins, Shareeduh Tate and Tera Brown, said the termination of four officers who were involved is a start but it's "not enough."