Hartford police connecting with community through Faith and Blue

HARTFORD, Conn — A unique collaboration is happening in Hartford called Faith and Blue meant to help build bonds to better the community.

Officers are partnering with faith leaders to help better connect with the community they serve.

The effort was built on the idea that communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes, and dreams.

Officer Johnathan Rowe joined us for a live interview on the Fox 61 morning news on Sunday where he explained the importance of connecting with residents through this effort.

"They all parishioners and people need to get the information and what better way to do that than reach people where they are, to host community events, to work with community partners you know to really do that outreach to get the resources and the information that they need," Rowe said.