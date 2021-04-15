Police investigate fatal shooting of Hartford man

Hartford police said they received a report of a man unconscious in a car outside a home on Babcock Street. The man later died at the hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police had received a call reporting an unconscious man in a car outside a home on Babcock Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the man and took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Heriberto Garcia who lived at the home on Babcock Street.

Police had remained on scene for several hours but the area has since cleared.

Hartford Police Major Crimes is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.

