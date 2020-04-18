Hartford Police identify the victim from Saturday morning's homicide

Efrain Nieves, 36, seems to have been targeted in the narcotics-related incident.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

Hartford Police were dispatched to the back of 416 Franklin Avenue for reports of shots fired and a person down.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was observed suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso area.

Medical aid was rendered to the victim and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

On arrival to the hospital, it was announced that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division responded to the location and have assumed control of the investigation.

Although in the preliminary stages, police say, with the evidence that they have gathered, that the victim appears to have been targeted and that the incident was narcotics related.

The victim has been identified as Efrain Nieves, 36, a Hartford resident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.