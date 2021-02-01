Hartford police investigate gunshots activity in Wethersfield Avenue

Shooting victim uncooperative after arriving at the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police responded to a shot spotter activation on January 1, around 08:42 pm at 191 Wethersfield Avenue.

Police say the initial call reported shot spotter activation alerting of 6 gunshots. Upon their arrival, police found one person with gunshots to his right, left ankle, and left bottom area. The victim was transported in a private vehicle to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Officials say the person is in stable condition.

At the hospital, the victim was not cooperative with investigators, police say. Officials say the victim has two outstanding warrants.