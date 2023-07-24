Hartford police investigate two dead bodies found

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide or double murder, according to police.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating a homicide after conducting a wellness check and finding two dead bodies in an apartment on Monday evening.

Police said a call came in at around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived to the building on Russ Street, a woman reported to be in her 20s and a man in his 30s were found dead from gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred on the third floor of the apartment building.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide or double murder, according to police.

A neighbor told FOX61 that she called 911 on Saturday because she heard gunshots and a woman screaming but they do not know how long they've been in the apartment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

