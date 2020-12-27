Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police responded to reports of a ShotSpotter activation at 550 Main street around 07:37 pm on Saturday.
Upon their arrival, Police say they found a 22-year-old man in the area of Front Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right thigh. Medical assistance transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Officials presume that the rounds were fired from a passing vehicle.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating this case.