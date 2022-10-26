'We're in a different time now': Activist calls for change after 2 teens injured in Hartford shooting

Hartford police said one teenager was shot in the ankle while another had a hand injury from the incident.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after they said a teenage boy was shot and a second teenager was injured Tuesday evening on Enfield Street.

"Everybody wants to walk around this city with a gun," said Hyacinth Yennie, a neighborhood activist of Hartford.

Being a voice for the community, Yennie said she sees it all too much where guns are getting into the hands of the wrong people. And as a mother, it scares her to know teenagers are resorting to violence too easily.

"Young people do not know how to resolve their issues, this is what you'll see always. We're in a different time now. Parents not talking to their children about conflict, schools not talking to their kids how to handle conflict," added Yennie.

Hartford Police said it happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday when they responded to a ShotSpotter activation.

There, they found a 15-year-old boy shot in the ankle with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. Two hours later, a 16-year-old boy showed up at Connecticut Children's with a hand injury.

"A group of teenagers were walking on Enfield Street, they were approached by another male, presumably another teenager, some sort of argument broke out and gunfire erupted," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

Lt. Boisvert added the two teens are cooperating with the investigation while they look into possible surveillance camera footage and talk to witnesses.

"I don't think this random, most likely they know each other," added Lt. Boisvert.

Police are continuing to investigate and they have not yet announced any suspects. If you witnessed anything, you are urged to contact Hartford police.

