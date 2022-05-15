Hartford Police investigating a homicide

Part of Washington Street is closed off

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide that happened in the area of Washington Street and New Britain.

The area is still under investigation and blocked off to traffic.

This is the Hartford's 15th Homicide of 2022

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.