Hartford Police investigating a stabbing on Park Street

Police: Two adult male victims

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Shell gas station located at 1620 Park Street just before 4:00 this morning.

Police say there are two adult male victims.

One was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and the other was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Both men are in stable condition, but have been fluctuating between serious and stable conditions.

Police are looking for a suspect and say the investigation is ongoing.

The Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Division are investigating.

Anyone with information in relation to this event is asked to call the Hartford Police Department.