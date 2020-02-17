Hartford police identify victim of fatal nightclub shooting

Police said a fight ended in gunfire

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are holding a press conference Monday to talk about a nightclub shooting that ended in the death of one man and left four people wounded.

They identified the victim as Marquis Treadwell, of Hartford.

Five people were shot, and one died after gunfire rang out in the Majestic Lounge nightclub, 451 Franklin Ave., early Sunday morning.

Two other victims, one male and one female, required surgery.

The other two surviving victims are in stable condition.

Police said a fight that turned violent between a group of people, it was not a random shooting that took place inside the club.

Police are looking through surveillance video.