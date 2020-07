"Person of interest" being interviewed

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Police in the capital city are investigating a homicide Sunday night.

The body of an adult maile was located within the residence of 784 Asylum Avenue. That's on the corner of Sumner Street, about a block west of Broad Street.

Police have not named a suspect, but say a "Person of Interest" has been located and is with investigators.

This is a developing story; we'll have more on it as it becomes available.