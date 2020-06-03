x
Hartford Police investigating homicide on Farmington Avenue

Officers responded to 469 Farmington Avenue, located the man and rushed him to St. Francis Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a Farmington Avenue apartment last night.

A shot spotter activation alerted officers, who responded to 469 Farmington Avenue, located the man and rushed him to St. Francis Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Friday, according to police.

HPD Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS.

The incident is the capital city's sixth homicide this year and the second this week.