Hartford police investigating after body found in Bushnell Park

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a body was found at Bushnell Park Sunday morning. Authorities have taped off a large area of the park and closed several roads in the area.

An area by the Carousel over to the Corning Fountain is taped off. Jewell St between Ann Uccello Street and Trumbull Street is also closed.

Police confirmed that a body was found, but haven't as yet released other details.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

