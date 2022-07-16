Hartford police investigating non-fatal shooting

Officials said that police responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. about a person shot in the area of Vine Street.



An adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, was located by officers and transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries. He is currently in stable condition.



Police have since located a crime scene for the shooting in the area of Garden Street and are still investigating the incident.



The victim's name has not been released at this time.



Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).



This is an ongoing investigation.