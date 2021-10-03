Hartford police investigating non-life threatening shooting

Victim was treated for a shot to the arm

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that was not life-threatening which happened Wednesday morning.

Police said at 12:46 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital on a report a man who arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.

When they arrived officers located the man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right bicep that was not life-threatening. The location of the incident has not been determined at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Since Monday, four people have been shot in the city and one died.

Officers said they responded to the area of 64 Adams St. just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday to a report of a man shot.

Police said the victim – who has not been identified – was transported to an area hospital for treatment via a private vehicle.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach, is said to be in stable condition.

Several hours later, police say a 15-year-old was shot in the stomach by his father. Officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Early Tuesday morning, police also responded to the area of Washington Street. It was later learned a 19-year-old, identified by police as Andres Bonilla, had died after being brought by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Police said they plan on going through surveillance camera footage from the area to help in Tuesday's investigation.

Officers responded to the area of Enfield Street around 1:53 p.m.Tuesday on a Shot Spotter activation. A local hospital reported while officers were still on the scene that a reported gunshot victim was dropped off by a private car.

The man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle and is currently listed in stable condition, say police.

Officers responded to another Shot Spotter activation in the area of Lawrence Street around 4:31 p.m. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot to the leg in the area of Russ Street. He was taken to the hospital and is also listed in stable condition.

