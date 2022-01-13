Police investigating possible overdoses at Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford

A FOX61 crew on the scene reports that there are several cruisers at the school, located on Huyshope Avenue near Dillon Stadium.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are investigating possible overdoses of several juveniles at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford on Thursday morning.

A FOX61 crew on the scene reports that there are several police cruisers at the school, located on Huyshope Avenue near Dillon Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.