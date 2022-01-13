Police investigating possible overdoses at Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are investigating possible overdoses of several juveniles at the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford on Thursday morning.
A FOX61 crew on the scene reports that there are several police cruisers at the school, located on Huyshope Avenue near Dillon Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
