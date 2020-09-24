Lockdowns lifted at 2 Hartford schools, 2 in custody with gun and ammo recovered

Police do not believe the incident had any connection to the schools

The Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts and the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy have had their lockdowns lifted following an incident this morning.

Police said there had been reports of an armed person in the area, prompting the precautionary lockdowns.

As Hartford and State Police searched the area and K-9 units were brought in to help, they found and detained two people and placed them in custody. Also found was one gun and dozens of rounds of ammo, police said. The arrests were not made on school property.

The incident does not appear to be related to the schools at this time, according to police.