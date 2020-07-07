Hartford Police issue Silver Alert for missing 60-yr-old man

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-yr-old man who was last seen earlier Tuesday.
The missing person was identified as Pierre Reddick, 60, was last seen Tuesday.
Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.
Police said he is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and white hair
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, and a baseball cap with a durag underneath.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.