Hartford Police issue Silver Alert for missing 60-yr-old man

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-yr-old man who was last seen earlier Tuesday.

The missing person was identified as Pierre Reddick, 60, was last seen Tuesday.

Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.

Police said he is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and white hair

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, and a baseball cap with a durag underneath.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger.