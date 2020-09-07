Hartford police make arrest in attempted murder

The charges stem from an incident on June 2, 2020. At around 7 pm, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Nelson Street for a report of a person stabbed. The victim had been taken to Saint Francis Hospital by private vehicle. Police said, "The victim was listed in critical condition and brought into emergency surgery. He had suffered over ten stab wounds to various parts of his body. The victim’s condition stabilized, at which point he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Information obtained during the course of the investigation was the that the suspect and victim had an ongoing dispute which ultimately led to the assault. Major Crimes Detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation."