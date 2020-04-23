Hartford police make arrest in March shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a March shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.
Jermaine Rose, 30, was charged with Assault 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit. He was held on $250,000 bond.
On March 16 were called to the parking lot at 25 Wethersfield Avenue and found a male who victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right leg. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on scene developed a suspect and suspect vehicle description, which was given to area units. Members of the Major Crimes Division and Crimes Scene Division responded and assumed control of the investigation.
On Wednesday, police received information that the suspect was in the area of Oakland Terrace, and was located and taken into custody