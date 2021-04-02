Hartford police arrest Mass. man in Webster Street murder

The victim was from Durham.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police have made an arrest in the murder of a Durham man last month.

Police arrested Jordon Register, 21, of Greenfield Mass., on murder charges and held him on $1.7 million bond.

On Friday, January 29 around 9:31p.m., police were called to Webster Street on a report of a gunshot victim. Michael Dudley, 27, of Durham, was located in the rear lot of 12 Webster Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.