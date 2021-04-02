Hartford police arrest Mass. man in Webster Street murder

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police have made an arrest in the murder of a Durham man last month.
Police arrested Jordon Register, 21, of Greenfield Mass., on murder charges and held him on $1.7 million bond.
On Friday, January 29 around 9:31p.m., police were called to Webster Street on a report of a gunshot victim. Michael Dudley, 27, of Durham, was located in the rear lot of 12 Webster Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
On Thursday, the suspect was located in Springfield Mass. and taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Unit and Springfield Police Department without incident. He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition.