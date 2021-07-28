Hartford police investigate shooting at South End gas station

The victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — A man is recovering after Hartford police said he was shot early this morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 675 Wethersfield Avenue.

They were called to Hartford Hospital where the man had gone following the shooting. Police said the man, only identified as a 30-year-old, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

