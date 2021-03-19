Police activity on I-91 in Hartford prompts lane closures

A car was seen pulled over surrounded by several cruisers

HARTFORD, Conn — Police activity on I-91 north between exits 33 and 34 has closed two lanes.

FOX61's Carmen Chau reporting from the area said there were several police cruisers and an ambulance near a car, pulled over.

At this time it's not known what prompted the police response.

Anticipate delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

