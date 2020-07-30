Hartford Police test new tech to make policing safer

The Bola Wrap dispenses a Kevlar rope that wraps around arms or legs and incapacitates a suspect in a second.

HARTFORD, Conn — Wednesday, Hartford Police tested out new technology aimed at making policing safer.

The technology is called “BolaWrap” made by Wrap technologies. It’s a restraining device that is deployed from a distance and is often described as “remote handcuffs”.

“The primary benefit of this product is that it doesn’t rely on pain compliance. You don’t have to inflict pain on a person to get them to be compliant. Most of the time they are used in situations where people are going through a mental health crisis or emotionally disturbed,” says Edmund Hartnett, the Director of Public Safety Relations for Wrap Technologies who also served 27 years in the NYPD.

About 100 police departments are using this tool, including Bloomfield.

“The feedback that we’ve been getting from the field is that it’s resulting in less injuries to subjects, less injuries to police, and we think it’s going to be adverting tragedies where it would have been a deadly force situation. We think that this is a level below that kind of force, and makes sure everyone goes home safely at night,” says Hartnett.

Hartford Police say their academy staff is going to do more research before bringing this tool into their department.

“We’re going to come back with a definitive answer in the near future. It’s an interesting option in regards to use of force and less lethal force we are always looking for different options to safely take people into custody. Policy, training, and equipment…those are 3 crucial components. So we are always looking for new ways with technology,” says Lt. Paul Cicero, from the Hartford Police Department.