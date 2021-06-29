Hartford Police Union issues vote of no confidence for Chief Thody

The union members issued the vote with 241 supporting the vote and 39 not supporting the vote. Chief Thody has served as chief since 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Union issued a vote of no confidence for Chief Jason Thody on Tuesday citing several issues including members' seniority benefits were eliminated.

The union members issued the vote with 241 supporting the vote and 39 not supporting the vote. There were 110 members who did not vote.

In addition to members' seniority benefits were eliminated, the union outlined these other issues brought up by its members:

Members were forced to work long hours with no breaks.

The Chief issued unfair disciple to Officers based on political pressure.

The Cheif failed to address our members' concerns regarding the Polie Accountability Bill.

Chief Thody released his own statement saying he is proud to lead the Hartford Police Department and will continue to support his officers:

“I will continue to do everything in my power to both support officers and build a strong relationship with the residents we serve based on trust. Sometimes that means I have to make tough decisions, like calling officers in so we have enough resources to safely address the unique set of challenges we’re facing in this moment. That’s part of the job, and to some extent, I think this vote is a reflection that it’s just a tough time to be in law enforcement. This last year has been among the most difficult in the history of our profession, and that’s why I have made listening to officers a priority, acted on their concerns, and successfully pushed for more support for our officers. My mission, and our mission as a department, has not changed: to protect and serve the Hartford community while holding ourselves to the highest standards. Our officers work hard to fulfill that mission every day, and I’m proud to lead them.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released his own statement in support of Chief Thody and his leadership.

“I have full confidence in Chief Thody, and I am grateful for his steady, strong leadership. Chief Thody has been a strong advocate for the men and women of the Hartford police department, including advocating for an unprecedented increase in compensation for officers, and under his leadership our police have continued to rise to every challenge with professionalism, effectiveness and skill," said Mayor Bronin. "Chief Thody has also held the department and our officers to a high standard, and has been committed to accountability, not just in word but in action – and that’s the kind of chief I want.

Mayor Bronin continued, "This is a time in which we have asked an awful lot of the men and women of the Hartford Police Department, and I understand their frustration and their fatigue, and I’m incredibly grateful for their work. I know that the Chief will continue to listen to their concerns and their feedback, and do the difficult work of making the difficult choices that are the burden of leadership.”

Chief Thody who first joined the Hartford Police Department in 1996, has served as Hartford's police chief since 2020 and has faced his share of challenges during his tenure.

Last July, Mayor Bronin issued a disciplinary letter to Chief Thody in connection with a car crash in May. As part of the punishment, Thody had to pay for the full cost of repair which is $3,324.66. A formal letter of reprimand will be placed on Thody's personnel file.

A "Dead Pool" investigation also fell under Chief Thody's tenure and resulted in several officers being disciplined.

