Danae Carter was last seen this morning

HARTFORD, Conn — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old out of Hartford.

Police said Danae Carter was last seen Wednesday morning.

She's described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. Carter stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

Carter was last seen wearing a white binnie hat, green crop top, and black shorts.