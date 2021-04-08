Hartford Pride returns to close out 'Summer in the City' events

The Greater Hartford Arts Council along with sponsors like Raytheon and Stanley Black & Decker will help put on the celebration.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Pride is returning this year for a five-day celebration.

The City of Hartford announced that Hartford Pride will be back from September 6th - 11th with events to help round out the "Summer in the City" celebrations.

"This final capstone for 'Summer in the City' will be a great, beautiful return for the pride festival after a hard year away," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council along with sponsors like Raytheon and Stanley Black & Decker will help put on the celebration.

"It's so critical we have corporate partners that see the importance in investing in the arts and in Hartford," said Amanda Roy with the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

Folks can stay up to date with the latest regarding the events at Hartford Pride by heading to their website.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.