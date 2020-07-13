Hartford Public Library opens downtown branch

The Library says that all visitors will be required to wear masks while in the building and must observe other safety protocols

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Public Library is rolling out out its next level of service starting Monday. Their downtown branch is now open!

The Downtown Library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Saturday service will be added from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning August 3.

Here are the services that will be available:

One hour computer sessions

Fax, copy and scanning

Passports, notary public services and municipal IDs by appointment.

The American Place and the Hartford History Center by appointment.

The Library says that all visitors will be required to wear masks while in the building and must observe other safety protocols including social distancing and limited occupancy in elevators.

All customers will enter from Main Street and exit on Arch Street. Only the first floor will be accessible for use.

Contact-free pick up service for materials will continue, along with the extensive offerings of online services and virtual programming.