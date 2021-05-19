Hartford Public Schools roll out vaccination plan for students

Here is a list of the schools and health providers conducting the clinics.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to roll out its vaccine efforts, school systems across the state are also developing their plans.

The City of Hartford is moving forward to get more students vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin along with Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Health Director Liany Arroyo discussed efforts to get eligible Hartford Public School students vaccinated.

The City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services will be holding on-site clinics at several Hartford Public Schools over the next two days.

With the FDA's recent emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children ages 12-15 are now eligible for shots in the arms.

The list of schools and health providers conducting the clinics can be found here:

Thursday, May 20 & Friday, May 21 - Hartford Health Department

Milner Middle

Burr Middle

Bulkeley HS (South) @ Burr

Breakthrough South @ Burr

McDonough Middle

Noah Webster @ McDonough

Environmental Science Magnet @McDonough

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle

Thursday, May 20 - Trinity Health of New England @ Parker Memorial CC

Bulkeley HS (North)

Weaver HS

Kinsella HS

Global Communication Academy

Annie Fisher STEM

Annie Fisher Montessori

University High School of Science and Engineering

Classical Magnet HS

Renzulli Academy

Capital Preparatory

Hartford Public HS

New Visions

Thursday, May 20 - UConn Health

Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA)

Friday, May 21 - Griffin Hospital

Kennelly

Montessori Magnet-Batchelder @Kennelly

Bellizzi Dual Language Academy

Sport and Medical Science Academy

Great Path Academy @ SMSA

Kinsella HS @ SMSA

Pathways Academy of Technology and Design

--

