Hartford Public Schools roll out vaccination plan for students

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut continues to roll out its vaccine efforts, school systems across the state are also developing their plans.
The City of Hartford is moving forward to get more students vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin along with Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Health Director Liany Arroyo discussed efforts to get eligible Hartford Public School students vaccinated.
The City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services will be holding on-site clinics at several Hartford Public Schools over the next two days.
With the FDA's recent emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children ages 12-15 are now eligible for shots in the arms.
The list of schools and health providers conducting the clinics can be found here:
Thursday, May 20 & Friday, May 21 - Hartford Health Department
- Milner Middle
- Burr Middle
- Bulkeley HS (South) @ Burr
- Breakthrough South @ Burr
- McDonough Middle
- Noah Webster @ McDonough
- Environmental Science Magnet @McDonough
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle
Thursday, May 20 - Trinity Health of New England @ Parker Memorial CC
- Bulkeley HS (North)
- Weaver HS
- Kinsella HS
- Global Communication Academy
- Annie Fisher STEM
- Annie Fisher Montessori
- University High School of Science and Engineering
- Classical Magnet HS
- Renzulli Academy
- Capital Preparatory
- Hartford Public HS
- New Visions
Thursday, May 20 - UConn Health
- Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA)
Friday, May 21 - Griffin Hospital
- Kennelly
- Montessori Magnet-Batchelder @Kennelly
- Bellizzi Dual Language Academy
- Sport and Medical Science Academy
- Great Path Academy @ SMSA
- Kinsella HS @ SMSA
- Pathways Academy of Technology and Design
