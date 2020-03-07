Mayor Bronin, Senator Murphy to urge Hartford residents to get tested for COVID-19, practice social distancing

The leaders will be at the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center Friday morning to thank health care workers and get an update on COVID-19 in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn — Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, state and local officials are visiting a CVS Health rapid COVID-19 testing site.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and Mayor Luke Bronin will be at the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center Friday morning.

According to a release, Murphy and Bronin will thank health care workers and get an update on COVID-19 in Hartford.