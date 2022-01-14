40 bags of fentanyl found at Hartford school where student overdosed: police

The student – a 13-year-old 7th-grader – remains in grave condition as of Friday afternoon.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Forty bags of fentanyl were found scattered across two classrooms and the gym at a Hartford school where one student overdosed and two other students were taken to the hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The Sports and Medical Science Academy student – a 13-year-old 7th-grader – remains in grave condition as of Friday afternoon, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. The other students, who came into contact with the narcotic, have been released from the hospital.

Emergency personnel was called to the school around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a student collapsed at the gym. A school nurse began CPR before first responders arrived and took over the student’s care, restoring a heart rhythm.

Officials determined the teenager had ingested the drug in one classroom and went to the gym where he fell ill and collapsed. Two other male students were exposed to the drug and were taken to the hospital.

They did not lose consciousness. They have since been released from the hospital.

Boisvert said the bags which were later determined to be fentanyl in powder form were found in two classrooms and the gymnasium. Police said they believe a student brought the narcotic to school.

“It’s poison,” he said Friday, adding that it is a very deadly and dangerous substance.

Classes were canceled Friday for academy students and staff.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, the superintendent of Hartford Public School, said that Thursday was “a very challenge day, a hard day, a scary day for our school community.”

This is developing. Check back for updates.

