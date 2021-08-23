Help sought to replace backpacks meant for Hartford students damaged by recent flooding

The Village for Families & Children planned to give out backpacks for students in eight Hartford schools

HARTFORD, Conn — A group that for years has organized a backpack giveaway at the start of the school year for Hartford students is reaching out for help after the backpacks suffered water damage in a flooded basement last week.

The Village for Families & Children gives out backpacks for students in eight Hartford schools every year.

Sarah Thompson, the senior director of marketing and communications, told FOX61 that recent flooding in the basement of one of their buildings destroyed the boxes.

"And, you know, we obviously can't give out, probably at this point, moldy backpacks," she said.

The Village works with eight Hartford Schools to distribute the school supplies to students in need. They set up a website where people can donate to help them restock.

"The village staff worked through the weekend to kind of clear up the basement, but it's all kind of compounding," Thompson said.

She said the goal is to get the backpacks to students by the end of the week and before Hartford Schools go back in session on Monday.

The Village also supplies counseling and other services for these schools:

Alfred E. Burr Middle School

After-School Programs

School-Based Mental Health

Teen Outreach Program (TOP)

Truancy Prevention

Burns Elementary School

Family Resource Center

School-Based Mental Health

Fred D. Wish Museum School

After-School Programs

School-Based Mental Health

Family Resource Center

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School

After-School Programs

Teen Outreach Program (TOP)

Truancy Prevention

Michael D. Fox Elementary School

After-School Programs

School-Based Mental Health

Milner Middle School

School Day Activities

Teen Outreach Program (TOP)

Truancy Prevention

S.A.N.D. Elementary School

After-School Programs

School-Based Mental Health

Family Resource Center

Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School

After-School Programs

School-Based Mental Health

Family Resource Center

