Police investigating Hartford shooting

21-year-old man shot Sunday evening on Bedford Street.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford Police say a 21-year-old man was shot Sunday evening.

Police responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the area of 150 Bedford Street, near the intersection of Mather Street in the city's Clay Arsenal neighborhood.

They found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance; police reported him as conscious and alert.

The shooting comes one day after city officials, including Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody, held an online 'town hall' style meeting to address what the mayor called "an unusual and severe spike in gun violence over the last six weeks to two months." Officials said that spike is likely due in part to the pandemic, which has disrupted people's lives as well as court proceedings.