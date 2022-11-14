2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford

The shootings took place 9 hours and about 4 miles apart.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police.

At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.

About nine hours later, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Westbourne Parkway at Ridgefield Street on a ShotSpotter activation. The officers found evidence of gunfire. The shooting happened outside the Breakthrough Magnet School - North Campus.

While they were on scene, a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

More details about the victim were not available.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigations.

Hartford has had 36 homicides since January 1.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

