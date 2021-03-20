x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

One person injured in Hartford shooting

The shooting happened on Windsor Street
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Windsor Street this morning that left one person injured. 

Police said they were called to 726 Windsor Street around 5 a.m. on the report of a person shot. 

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 