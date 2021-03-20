One person injured in Hartford shooting

The shooting happened on Windsor Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Windsor Street this morning that left one person injured.

Police said they were called to 726 Windsor Street around 5 a.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here’s a look from the scene pic.twitter.com/a5FQrNIysO — Shara Taylor (@SharaTaylortv) March 20, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.