One person injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Windsor Street this morning that left one person injured.
Police said they were called to 726 Windsor Street around 5 a.m. on the report of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
