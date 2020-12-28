14-year-old shot, injured in Hartford

Police said the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and upper back. They are currently in the hospital in stable condition

Hartford police say a 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times Sunday night.

Police said they were called out to the area of Winter Street and Brook Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

When they got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the neck and upper back. Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

At this time it's unknown what led to the shooting.