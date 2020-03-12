Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 2021

The organizations cited the current public health circumstances as the reason for the cancelation.

HARTFORD, Conn — *Editor's note: The picture featured is from a previous year.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, which sponsors the Greater Hartford St.Patrick's Day Parade, announced they will be canceling the parade for March 13, 2021.

The organization cited the current public health circumstances as the reason for the cancelation.

“This decision was not made lightly and we have everyone’s health and well-being at the forefront of our decision,” said Parade Chairwoman Elizabeth Saunders.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee recognized parade organizers and thanked the volunteers for their fundraising efforts. It also said it appreciates the longstanding collaboration with Hartford.

Over the past several months, Connecticut has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, experiencing a second wave of the virus. As of last week, 150 towns have been issued a COVID-19 red alert status due to the high number of cases.