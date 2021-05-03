Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents 2021 Spring Splash! Series

The concerts will be held in and around Hartford throughout the month of May and June.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Symphony Orchestra (HSO) will be striking up the band once more.

The Spring Splash! Series will feature five, hour-long chamber music concerts to be performed in and around Hartford during May and June by the HSO.

All concerts, with the exception of the June 16 performance at Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, are free and advanced registration is required.

Advanced ticket registration for all concerts is open now. Head to the website to learn more.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, capacity is limited at all venues listed. The HSO said that masking is required when not seated.

The concerts are presented in partnership with Riverfront Recapture, the Wadsworth Atheneum, and Hill-Stead Museum.

*May 20 at 12 pm at Wadsworth Atheneum (Burr Mall, outdoors), 600 Main Street, Hartford (Rain date May 21) featuring the HSO Jazz Quartet - FREE

*May 26 at 12 pm at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford (Rain date May 27) featuring the HSO Brass Quintet - FREE

*June 2 at 12 pm at Great River Park, 301 East River Drive, East Hartford (Rain date June 3) featuring the A Piacere Quartet – FREE

*June 9, 6:30 pm at Riverside Park, 20 Leibert Road, Hartford (Rain date June 10) featuring the HSO Wind Quintet- FREE

*June 16, 6:30 pm at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington (Rain date is June 17) featuring the HSO String Quartet (tickets are $20 for this event)

