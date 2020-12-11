Hartford community leaders announce funding recipients from Team Prestige

Team Prestige raises money for prominent cancer organizations as well as families that have been impacted by the disease

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford City Council President Maly D. Rosado will be joined by Miguel Castro of Team Presitge to announce this year’s Team Prestige funding recipients at 10 a.m.

This year, Team Prestige will be recognizing the tremendous work of the American Cancer Society as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They will also be making a private donation to Leslye Ayala, of Danbury, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in June.