Hartford teens gather for youth forum, voice concerns to mayoral candidates

The youth from each organization came together to ask the questions that were most important to them.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayoral forum was led by teens on Thursday. Eight candidates talked with teens about their most important issues.

“We’re holding this forum because we are trying to make Hartford, Connecticut a better place and a safer place to live as well,” said Ramellea Menns.

Hartford Mayoral candidates got to hear what’s important to the next generation.

“It’s kind of good to see that our generation is coming out to speak out about it more,” said Menns.

The students said they are not underestimating the power of their voices.

“I think that if you want a change or you want to see a change or you want to be a part of the change, you have to use the voice that is given to you and you have to vocalize the things that you want,” said Avonique Daron.

This event put on by several organizations. The youth from each organization came together to ask the questions that were most important to them. Ranging from gun violence prevention to sustaining inclusive spaces for youth.

“I feel like me personally, I wouldn’t have been able to do this, ask a candidate or a mayor in general or get the information they were able to give me in a normal setting like school or any other program. So, I am kind of glad that I got to sit firsthand and listen and see how important it was truly to them,” said Dalayjha Hightower

The opportunity they aren’t taking lightly.

“It’s inspiring. It’s definitely motivating to know that just this opportunity right here for young people to speak, to have a position, to be heard, honestly to me, I’m speechless,” said Aleena Durant.

The event was held at Hartford Public High School. The forum was completely youth-led and moderated.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM