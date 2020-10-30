Hartford to open overnight warming center Friday and Monday night

Connecticut is expected to see near-record cold Friday night into Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn — The capital city has announced on Friday, it will be opening an emergency warming center for two nights.

Connecticut is expected to see near-record cold temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning.

The warming center will be open on Friday, October 30, and Monday, November 2 at the Willie Ware Community Center on 697 Windsor Street. The center will be open from 7 PM to 7 AM on both days.

“We’re seeing our first few very cold nights of the year over the next few days, and so we’re opening this emergency warming center to make sure people don’t need to stay out in the freezing weather,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Coronavirus guidelines which include mask-wearing and social distancing will be followed. The City is coordinating with the Greater Hartford Coordinated Access Network.